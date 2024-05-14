PM Modi declares total assets worth Rs 3.02 crore in poll affidavit, doesn't own house, car | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, owns moveable assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, possesses Rs 52,920 in cash and does not own a land, house or car. According to PM Modi's affidavit, the PM's taxable income increased from Rs 11 lakh in fiscal year 2018-19 to Rs 23.5 lakh in 2022-23. The Prime Minister also has a Fixed Deposit worth Rs 2,85,60,338 in SBI. The PM also has four gold rings worth Rs 2,67,750.

PM Modi files nomination seeking hat-trick victory

Earlier in the day, PM Modi filed his nomination in the presence of several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength as he seeks a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Sporting a white kurta-pajama and a blue sadri, Modi reached the district collectorate after a busy morning, which included an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav temple.

Immediately after filing his papers, the prime minister headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers. A local spokesperson of the BJP said Modi gave the party's office bearers the "mantra of victory" and asked them to make people aware of his government's schemes.

PM Modi also told them to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.

After filing his nomination, Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders who flanked Modi as he emerged from the collectorate after filing his papers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, NCP leader Praful Patel, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha were present at the collectorate.

Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress chief G K Vasan, BJP leader Devanathan Yadav, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally and Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora were also there.

(With PTI inputs)