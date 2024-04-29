Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Smartphone overheat issue: Why does it happen and how to protect it?

By identifying and addressing factors contributing to smartphone overheating, users could manage and prevent the smartphone and its life. One needs to properly practice the regular update of the device which could improve the overall performance of the handset.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 17:19 IST
Smartphone, smartphone heating
Image Source : FREEPIK Smartphone overheating

In today's time, smartphones have become an indispensable tools for many tasks. However, as we live in a smartphone age, one might encounter several issues, and one of the most common and troublesome issues is the overheating of the device. In this article, we will be discussing the root causes of this problem and how to save your smartphone from getting destroyed.

Why do smartphone heats up?

Weather conditions

The environment is one of the primary reasons for smartphone overheating. Summers and hot climates may create trouble for the device and when worked on, it gets heated up faster.

It is advised to keep cleaning the background apps and restart the device once in a couple of days- restart your handset.

Using a smartphone when connected to a charger

When your smartphone is plugged in while charging, and still you keep using it, this may impact the device and it will overheat. This is because during the charging process, when the device is used then it puts excessive strain on the battery of the smartphone, leading to rapid heating. 

It is suggested to avoid using the smartphone when it is plugged in for charging. Also, you can switch off the device, so that no background app may further create issues during the process.

Blocked heat dissipation

It has been noticed that the back cover of your smartphone is not always a protective shield but could create trouble on the handset- as some of the covers might obstruct the heat dissipation process, which stops heat from escaping the device- resulting in rapid overheating during the use (browsing, gaming, binge-watching and more).

Battery health issues

At times, a smartphone’s damaged battery could also be the reason for overheating of the device. If your handset experiences overheating at regular intervals, then it is recommended to have the battery checked for any potential issues which couldn't be analysed.

Low-end processors

If you prefer intensive tasks like gaming, video streaming, and social media browsing on a smartphone- which comes with a low-end processor - this could lead to overheating. These tasks could strain the hardware and could heat up faster.

It is advisable to check the processor accordingly, and then buy a device.

Multitasking and background apps

Running multiple apps simultaneously or keeping numerous apps open in the background can also contribute to smartphone overheating. The device may struggle to manage the workload, resulting in increased heat generation.

Outdated software and lack of updates

Obsolete software is another major troublesome reason for the device heating up. In the absence of regular updates, the handset will be responsible for deteriorating the smartphone's health- potentially leading to overheating issues. 

It is essential to ensure that your device's software is up to date and you keep checking it manually. 

ALSO READ: COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

ALSO READ: Dealing with a blocked WhatsApp account? Here's how to UNBLOCK it

