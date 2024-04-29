Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

COAI's proactive stance seeks to protect consumers and uphold the integrity of India's telecommunications infrastructure by preventing the proliferation of unauthorized wireless devices.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 16:22 IST
COAI, DoT , illegal sale , Wi-Fi 6E routers
Image Source : COAI COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reportedly raised concerns over the rise in illegal sales of Wi-Fi 6E wireless routers which are operating on the 6 GHz frequency band. These are reportedly doing unauthorized sales with popular e-commerce platforms in the country like Flipkart and Amazon in India.

Appeal to DoT for intervention

As per the letter addressed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), COAI has highlighted the availability of these illegal Wi-Fi 6E routers for Indian consumers, despite the ban on its use by the government. The industry body has further urged the DoT to step in and implement stringent measures to restrict the sale of Wi-Fi products operating in the 6 GHz band - online and offline.

Policy decision pending

COAI has highlighted that the DoT is yet to make a policy decision regarding the utilization of the 6 GHz band. It has been said in the reports that without proper regulation, the use of these illegal devices might lead to unauthorized transmissions within the country.

Consumer liability concerns

As per the information, the association has expressed concerns about the use of these unauthorized Wi-Fi devices which could make consumers responsible for unauthorized transmissions. 

This might further shift the burden of liability from the real offenders to the consumers, by placing them at risk of legal repercussions.

Ownership of spectrum

As per the Indian Telecommunications Act of 2023, the government has been holding onto the ownership of spectrum and any use of this spectrum requires authorization from the central government. 

COAI has emphasized the importance of adhering to these provisions by ensuring the lawful and regulated use of wireless communication technologies.

Related Stories
NETGEAR Launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

NETGEAR Launches AX1800 and AX6000 WIFI 6 Mesh Extenders in India

Wi-Fi Hotspot: All you need to know

Wi-Fi Hotspot: All you need to know

Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

Wi-Fi 7 to open up new avenues for smart home technology with improved experiences​​

Wi-Fi 7 to open up new avenues for smart home technology with improved experiences​​

Jio AirFiber will change the internet speed, will be available in GB not MB: Everything you need to

Jio AirFiber will change the internet speed, will be available in GB not MB: Everything you need to

Supreme Court goes paperless; CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi to advocates, litigants

Supreme Court goes paperless; CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi to advocates, litigants

Is it safe to use Wi-Fi during air travel? Know all dos and don’ts in detail

Is it safe to use Wi-Fi during air travel? Know all dos and don’ts in detail

Call for Action

COAI's request to the DoT has highlighted the urgent need for regulatory action to stop the sales of illegal Wi-Fi 6E routers. By imposing a ban on these unauthorized devices, the government could safeguard the potential disruptions and further ensure compliance with telecommunications laws.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2a) launches a new colour variant: All you need to know

ALSO READ: Alphabet surpasses USD 2 trillion market cap: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement