COAI urges DoT to ban illegal sale of Wi-Fi 6E routers

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reportedly raised concerns over the rise in illegal sales of Wi-Fi 6E wireless routers which are operating on the 6 GHz frequency band. These are reportedly doing unauthorized sales with popular e-commerce platforms in the country like Flipkart and Amazon in India.

Appeal to DoT for intervention

As per the letter addressed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), COAI has highlighted the availability of these illegal Wi-Fi 6E routers for Indian consumers, despite the ban on its use by the government. The industry body has further urged the DoT to step in and implement stringent measures to restrict the sale of Wi-Fi products operating in the 6 GHz band - online and offline.

Policy decision pending

COAI has highlighted that the DoT is yet to make a policy decision regarding the utilization of the 6 GHz band. It has been said in the reports that without proper regulation, the use of these illegal devices might lead to unauthorized transmissions within the country.

Consumer liability concerns

As per the information, the association has expressed concerns about the use of these unauthorized Wi-Fi devices which could make consumers responsible for unauthorized transmissions.

This might further shift the burden of liability from the real offenders to the consumers, by placing them at risk of legal repercussions.

Ownership of spectrum

As per the Indian Telecommunications Act of 2023, the government has been holding onto the ownership of spectrum and any use of this spectrum requires authorization from the central government.

COAI has emphasized the importance of adhering to these provisions by ensuring the lawful and regulated use of wireless communication technologies.

Call for Action

COAI's request to the DoT has highlighted the urgent need for regulatory action to stop the sales of illegal Wi-Fi 6E routers. By imposing a ban on these unauthorized devices, the government could safeguard the potential disruptions and further ensure compliance with telecommunications laws.

