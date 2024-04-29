Dealing with a BLOCKED WhatsApp account? Here’s how you UNBLOCK it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to unblock WhatsApp

In a recent incident, actor Sonu Sood faced a 61-hour WhatsApp account block. He appealed for account restoration, highlighting the potential impact on those seeking assistance. Discovering that your WhatsApp account is ‘blocked’ could be a stressful experience, specifically if you are very dependent on the platform for work communication. However, there are ways by which you could resolve the troublesome issue and regain access to your account.

Here we bring to you several ways to unblock your account and prevent future bans on your number.

Firstly, let us understand why WhatsApp blocks an account of the user

It is always important to know the root cause of the trouble. WhatsApp imposes bans on accounts which are said to be violating the terms and policies of the company- from spamming or at times, sharing inappropriate content on the platform.

The most common reasons for blocking an account are:

Sending unsolicited messages

Joining multiple groups rapidly

Using unauthorized WhatsApp versions

Engaging in suspicious or malicious behaviour

Types of WhatsApp Bans

The instant messaging platform imposes two types of bans:

The temporary ban has violations that are less severe like spam and it is for short-term blocking. The company unblocks the account after a period Permanent bans, imposed for serious breaches of terms and policies, like spreading harmful content and continuous spamming, may rusticate permanent account suspension.

Tips to UNBLOCK your WhatsApp account

There are several methods to regain access to a WhatsApp account if it is blocked:

Re-register your phone number again- You must uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp. Remember to register with the blocked phone number. It is worth noting that you have to wait for a specified period before re-registering yourself. Request a review from WhatsApp- You have to submit a request for account review from the support option which is available on the official website of WhatsApp. You will further have to provide detailed information about the situation and also have to appeal for account reinstatement. Send an email to WhatsApp- You could contact WhatsApp support via email, explaining the issue and requesting them to unblock your account. Make sure to provide relevant details and evidence to support your case. For Business API users- If you are a ‘Business API user’ then you should follow specific procedures which are being outlined by the platform to resolve account blocking. This process might include steps like contacting WhatsApp's business support team as well as adhering to API usage guidelines.

How can you avoid WhatsApp accounts from BLOCKING?

One has to take preventive measures to prevent a WhatsApp account from blocking in the future. Here are tips to help you save your account and reduce the risk of banning:

Follow the Terms and policies of the company. Make sure you read it if you are using the platform for work- job or business Be thoughtful with sharing messages, links and files to prevent the spread of misinformation or any harmful content. Use the official WhatsApp app to avoid unauthorized versions, which could violate the terms and lead to account suspension. Obtain consent (permission) before adding new users to a group. Maintain Opt-in Protocol for the businesses, to secure explicit consent from the customers before initiating messaging following the anti-spam policies.

Unblocking a WhatsApp account requires patience, adherence and diligence. One has to be patient and calm, to understand the reasons behind account blocks and implement responsible usage practices, where the users could mitigate the risk of banning and ensuring uninterrupted communication on the platform.

You have to be alert and prioritize account security along with ethical communication practices to maintain a positive experience for yourself and others on the platform.

