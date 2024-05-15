Rakul Preet Singh reveals she 'forced' Jackky Bhagnani to do 'proper proposal' for her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in February this year.

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot earlier this year in Goa. In a recent interview, Rakul revealed details about her marriage and how Bhumi Pednekar played a vital role in planning with Jackky for a surprise proposal to her. In a talk with Zoom, she said, ''No one knows the proposal story. I forced him to do a proper proposal for me. I said, 'I am not walking down that aisle till you propose.' Because shaadi date was fixed, parents have met and wedding prep is going on. so why hasn't he proposed? I was like I need a story. I know we were getting married but I need a story for life.''

''I kept telling him, "You have to propose. No matter how you do it, two-three months are left, now you figure out." Rakul shared that Jackky finally proposed to her on their combined bachelor's trip in December 2023. "He managed to surprise me. I had no idea. And Bhumi (Pednekar) played a very big role. Because she orchestrated it, I couldn't guess. Because if any of my closest friends had done it, I would've gotten to know,'' she added.

The duo had two wedding ceremonies in Goa in February. The two also shared their wedding pictures jointly on Instagram. Later, PM Narendra Modi sent a special letter in Rakul and Jackie's name. Bhagnani shared PM's letter on his official X account.

Rakul Preet Singh on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in a Tamil film titled Ayalaan. Written and directed by R Ravikumar, the film stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar and Karunakaran among others. She will next be seen in Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will star Kamal Haasan, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jayaram among others.

