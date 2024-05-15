Sanjay Nirupam hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says he got his new suit stitched to take oath as PM in 2019

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/FILE Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Nirupam during Congress padyatra

Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam, who recently quit Congress and joined the Maharashtra ruling party, made a sensational revelation on Wednesday saying grand old leader Rahul Gandhi had got a new suit stitched for the oath of the prime minister post in 2019.

In a post on X, Nirupam wrote, "Congress has some fake people doing fake election surveys. They keep giving fake ground reports to Rahul Gandhi. On the basis of the reports by the fake agencies, Congress is expecting to form the government at the Center after June 4. These same people had told Rahul ji in 2019 that his government was winning with an overwhelming majority and he will take oath as the Prime Minister. Rahul ji had also got a new suit stitched. This time too perhaps a new suit has been ordered."

His comment amid Congress leaders' claim that I.N.D.I.A bloc will win the Lok Sabha election, citing low voter turnouts in the last four phases polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the election is to save the Constitution and asked why PM Modi has not taken action against those talking of changing the Constitution.

"Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi.

I.N.D.I.A bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Nirupam returned to Shiv Sena after 19 years

Earlier on May 3, Nirupam joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The former Mumbai MP's political journey, thus, came a full circle as he had left the undivided Shiv Sena, then led by Bal Thackeray, 19 years ago. Chief Minister Shinde welcomed Nirupam -- whom Congress had expelled for "anti-party activities" last month -- into the Sena at a function. Nirupam will work as Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson, Shinde announced.

Nirupam, 59, began his political career as editor of `Dophar Ka Saamana', the Hindi mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena, in the 1990s, and became the party's North Indian face. He joined Congress in 2005 and was appointed general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 elections, defeating BJP veteran Ram Naik. He held various positions in the Grand Old Party and also headed the city unit before falling out with the state Congress leadership.

