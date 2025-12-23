Drug peddler wanted by Delhi Police repatriated from Dubai after Interpol red notice The Red Notice alerted global law enforcement authorities, and NCB Bangkok informed the CBI that Ritik Bajaj was moving towards the UAE.

New Delhi:

An alleged narcotics smuggler facing an Interpol Red Notice was repatriated from the UAE to India on Tuesday in a coordinated international operation, officials said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully brought back wanted fugitive Ritik Bajaj from Dubai on Tuesday (December 23), with assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Interpol, and local authorities in the UAE.

Bajaj was wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with multiple cases related to the smuggling and supply of narcotic substances. After allegedly committing the offences, Bajaj fled India, prompting Indian authorities to seek international assistance.

Interpol's red notice was issued on October 9

Acting on a request from the Delhi Police, the CBI issued an Interpol Red Notice against him on October 9, alerting law enforcement agencies worldwide.

According to officials, Bajaj's movements were closely tracked with inputs from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi. The Interpol NCB in Bangkok subsequently informed the CBI that the accused's location was traced to Dubai during the investigation. Continuous coordination between Interpol's NCBs in Bangkok and Abu Dhabi helped monitor his activities and locate him in Dubai.

Following confirmation of his presence in the UAE, Indian authorities initiated deportation proceedings in coordination with UAE officials.

"CBI coordinated with NCB Bangkok and got information about the travel movement of the subject towards the UAE. Thereafter, CBI coordinated with NCB Abu Dhabi to locate the subject," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

A team from the Delhi Police traveled to Dubai to bring Bajaj back to India. The team arrived in New Delhi with him on December 23, where further legal proceedings will be initiated.

Ritik Bajaj accused of drug trafficking case worth Rs 13,000 crore

Bajaj, an accused in the Rs 13,000-crore drug seizure case, has been arrested by Dubai Police. Bajaj was arrested upon his arrival in Dubai from Thailand.

In October 2024, the Delhi Police seized cocaine worth Rs 13,000 crore from Delhi and Gujarat. The police also recovered 50 kg of hydroponic cannabis in the same case. So far, five people have been arrested, and a chargesheet has been filed against 14 accused, including Bajaj.

Investigators have identified international drug trafficker Virendra Basoya as the mastermind of the syndicate. Basoya is currently believed to be in Dubai. Interpol has also issued a Red Corner Notice against his son, Rishabh Basoya, in connection with the case.

