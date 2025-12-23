Delhi HC suspends jail term of ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, grants bail Unnao rape case: The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (December 23) suspended the jail term of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, and granted him bail. A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered Sengar's release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh along with three sureties of the same amount.

Delhi HC conditions for Sengar's bail

The high court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother, and to remain in Delhi during the bail period.

The court warned that any violation of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail."Violation of any of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail," the court said.

Sengar's sentence has been suspended till the disposal of his appeal challenging the December 2019 trial court verdict that convicted him in the rape case. The court stated that the bail will remain in effect until the High Court delivers its verdict on the appeal filed against the lower court's conviction.

Unnao rape case

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2017. On the directions of the Supreme Court, the trial and related cases were transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on August 1, 2019.

Sengar has also filed an appeal seeking suspension of his sentence in a connected case involving the custodial death of the survivor's father, in which he was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment. That appeal is currently pending before the High Court.

