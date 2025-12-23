Kerala: Four of family found dead in Kannur's Payyannur; police suspect murder-suicide The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Kaladharan, his elderly mother Usha, and his two daughters, aged seven and two. The victims were the residents of Ramanthali Central in Ramanthali panchayat.

Kannur:

A family of four, including two young children, was found dead Monday night near Payyannur in Kerala’s Kannur district, in what is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide, ANI quoted Rajeesh Theruvath Peedikayil, Payyannur Police Inspector, as saying.

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Kaladharan, his elderly mother Usha, and his two daughters, aged seven and two.

The victims were the residents of Ramanthali Central in Ramanthali panchayat. Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Woman strangled to death in Delhi; husband at large

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly strangled to death in Delhi’s Mohan Garden area. The police have registered a murder case against her husband following a postmortem report, which ruled out suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Aarti, a resident of Mohan Garden in Dwarka.

"The incident came to light on the morning of December 17 when a call was received claiming that a woman had died by suicide at her residence. A team rushed to the spot and found the body inside the house. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead," an officer said.

A murder case has been registered against the victim’s husband, who is at large, after the autopsy confirmed that the woman was strangled to death.

"The post-mortem report confirmed that the woman was strangled to death. Following this, a case of murder was registered. During the investigation, police found that the woman's husband, Sushil, was missing from the house after the incident. He works as a cab driver. The couple was living with their three minor children," the officer added.

A probe has been launched into the case and multiple teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused.