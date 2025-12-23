Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers dialogue with Imran Khan's PTI to ease political tension Days after Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 17 years in prison in a corruption case, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered dialogue to the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in an effort to ease political tensions.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended an offer of dialogue to the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in an effort to ease political tensions. This came days after party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were each sentenced to 17 years in prison in a corruption case.

Sharif made the comments while chairing a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, referring to recent signals from opposition leaders. "These days, PTI and its allies are talking about dialogue. I have repeatedly said in the National Assembly that if PTI is serious about negotiations, the government is equally ready," Shehbaz said.

Talks should be on 'legitimate issues': Sharif

Meanwhile, the Pakistan PM stated that any talks must focus on "legitimate issues" and be held without "blackmail." He stated that the political harmony among all parties is crucial for Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

His offer follows a statement by the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) saying it is open to dialogue. PTI is a member of the alliance. Although negotiations between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PTI have been widely discussed, no concrete steps have yet been taken to initiate formal talks.

Last year in December, talks between PTI and the government representatives were underway, but it stalled over demands for judicial commissions to investigate the May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024, protests, as well as the release of PTI prisoners.

Khan had called for protests following his conviction

Khan’s supporters were expected to stage protests, but the dialogue offer came before that. Khan had called for nationwide demonstrations following his conviction. The former PM's continued incarceration and sharp criticism from PTI leaders have further fuelled political uncertainty.

Khan has been in prison for more than two years now. He was jailed in August 2023 and faces multiple cases filed since his removal from office in April 2022. On Saturday, a court sentenced him and Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in the Toshakhana-II corruption case.