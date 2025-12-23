Delhi Capitals announce new captain for WPL 2026 season after Meg Lanning era Delhi Capitals, on Tuesday, December 23, announced Jemimah Rodrigues as their new captain. Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, the franchise qualified for three back-to-back finals but yet, the former Australia international wasn't retained as they wanted to focus on the Indian core.

Delhi Capitals announced Jemimah Rodrigues as captain for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. She will take over the responsibility from Meg Lanning, who took the team to three consecutive finals in the cash-rich league. However, the management wanted to bring in a change, focusing on Indian cricketers and keeping the same ideology in mind, Jemimah has been chosen for the high-profile role.

Notably, the 25-year-old was Delhi’s first-ever signing in the WPL. She has been an integral part of the squad since then, scoring 507 runs in 27 matches at a strike rate of 139.66. Most recently, Jemimah scored an unbeaten century against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final and then made an unbeaten 69 runs in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Vizag.

The franchise, interestingly, called Jemimah to a fan meet in October to inform her about the decision. However, it wasn't a fan meet after all as DC revealed a video of capturing the exact moment when she got to know about the decision to become the captain.

The cricketer was presented with videos of his parents, brother and loved ones speaking about her dedication and love for the sport. Her coach explained how there was a rise in the number of women cricketers since Jemimah started playing. Later, DC's co-owner Parth Jindal revealed the captaincy decision with a special customised jersey.

“We are gonna win this year. That’s the change I want to bring. Credit to Meg, too, for the way she has led the team over the last three years and the culture she has set for the team. She has inspired me and I have to owe that credit to her,” Jemimah said while speaking to Parth.

