Pakistan conducts training launch of 'Fatah-II rocket system' capable of targeting 400 KM I VIDEO

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of the guided multi-launch rocket system 'Fatah-II', which is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the army said. The launch of the Fatah-II Guided Rocket System was aimed at perfecting the launch drills and procedures, the army said in a statement.

“Fatah -II is being inducted in Pakistan’s Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets. The rocket system will significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of Pakistan Army’s conventional arsenal,” said the ISPR.

"Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory and manoeuvrable features, Fatah-II is capable of engaging targets with high precision and defeating any missile defence system,” it said.

Moreover, the army also announced that “Fatah -II is being inducted in Pakistan's Artillery Divisions for stand-off, precision engagement of deep targets,” and its induction would significantly upgrade the reach and lethality of the army's conventional arsenal.

The flight test was witnessed by the senior army officers, scientists and engineers.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the senior army officers congratulated the participating troops and scientists on this achievement.

