Slovak PM Robert Fico in life-threatening condition after being shot at abdomen I UPDATES

Media reports say Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting and taken to hospital. The incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, according to the news television station TA3.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 20:01 IST
Slovak PM shot and injured
Image Source : REUTERS Slovak PM shot and injured

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday. TASR cited parliament's vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured. According to reports, at least four shots were fired, of which one hit the Prime Minister's abdomen.

Emergency services said a helicopter had been sent for a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot. Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital in the town of Handlova and was treated for bullet wounds, a hospital spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Slovakia PM Robert Fico - India Tv
Slovakia PM Robert Fico

A witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police. Another witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off. The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

A person is detained after shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico - India Tv
A person is detained after the shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier. “I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Europen leaders condemn shooting 

Condemnations of political violence quickly came from leaders across Europe, although no motive for the attack was immediately apparent.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned what she described as a “vile attack.” “Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the incident “shocking,” adding “I wish the premier to get well soon. We cannot tolerate violence, there's no place for it in society.” The Czech Republic and Slovakia formed Czechoslovakia till 1992.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on the social media network X: “Shocking news from Slovakia. Robert, my thoughts are with you in this very difficult moment.

(With inputs from agencies)

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

