Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh reveals her health condition is 'actually critical', urges fans to pray

Rakhi Sawant, the renowned actor, and social media sensation has been hospitalised due to a heart ailment. The news of her hospitalisation surfaced online after viral images showcased her on a hospital bed with medical equipment. Confirming this, Rakhi's ex-husband Ritesh opened up about the seriousness of her condition.

Rakhi Sawant's critical health condition

Ritesh stated, "Rakhi has made her image such that people feel that whatever she does is only drama. I will be blunt and I am not afraid of anyone. So if I am saying that she (Rakhi) is critical, then she is actually critical." He urged those acquainted with Rakhi to pray for her swift recovery, dispelling misconceptions surrounding her public image. "Half of the people feel that she is doing controversial while others feel that she is doing it for the camera. I would want people, who know her, should pray for her speedy recovery and wish that she heals soon," he added.

Rakhi Sawant's medical assessment

Latest updates on Rakhi Sawant's health depict a critical state, with medical procedures such as angiography currently underway. Ritesh Kumar disclosed, Her condition is very serious right now. We are in the hospital since last night. She had severe chest pain... She was not able to lift her hands... Also, she was having pain in the centre of her chest."

The situation remains tense as Rakhi undergoes medical evaluation. Ritesh clarified that while doctors are assessing her, they have not confirmed a heart attack yet. He elaborated, 'Look, as far as the heart attack is concerned, only the doctor can tell. We are constantly talking to the doctors, but no consolidated report has been received yet. Her ECG and Echo have been done. Now they are preparing for her angiography."

Concerns over Rakhi's hospitalisation come amidst recent legal battles, including the Bombay High Court's rejection of her anticipatory bail in a case involving her estranged husband, Adil Durrani. This development has drawn attention to Rakhi's health, sparking widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

Rakhi Sawant's medical history

Rakhi Sawant has been admitted many times before. Some time ago, she disclosed that there was a lump in her stomach for which the operation was done. This operation lasted for 4 hours. This lump was just above the uterus, because of this Rakhi Sawant had to suffer a lot of pain.

Rakhi Sawant spotted with ex-husband

Rakhi recently returned to Mumbai after an extended stay in Dubai, citing work commitments. She's known for her TikTok videos created during her time in Dubai. However, Rakhi Sawant often grabs headlines with her controversial statements. Recently, amidst ongoing divorce proceedings with Adil Durrani, she has been seen in Mumbai with her ex-husband, Ritesh, sparking further speculation.

