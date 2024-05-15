Centre gives away first batch of CAA certificates to 14 recipients

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Centre gives away the first batch of CAA certificates to 14 recipients.

In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday the issuance of citizenship certificates to 14 individuals under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The issuance marked the first set of citizenship certificates since the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with ANI on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that 300 individuals are currently granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi alone. Shah reiterated that CAA is a law of the land, reaffirming the government's commitment to its implementation.

The long-awaited rules governing implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), enacted in December 2019, have finally been issued. These rules paved the way for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The eligible groups include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians. Despite receiving presidential assent shortly after enactment, the rules were only issued on March 11 of this year, marking a significant delay of over four years.

Official handover

Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally presented the citizenship certificates to select applicants during a ceremony held in New Delhi. The event saw the participation of senior government officials, including the Secretary Posts, Director (IB), and Registrar General of India.

Acknowledging applicants

During the ceremony, the Home Secretary extended congratulations to the recipients and provided insights into the key provisions outlined in the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Interactive session

The event facilitated an interactive platform for officials and applicants to engage in discussions regarding the citizenship process and related procedures.

