Six-fest in IPL 2024 creates all-time tournament record, forces bowlers to duck for cover

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
     
The Indian Premier League season 17 is witnessing an unprecedented dominance of bat over ball. Scores of 200-plus have become a normal occurrence and bowlers across teams have leaked plenty of runs.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 15, 2024 13:53 IST
Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins.
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins.

IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 has emerged as the season to remember for the batters and the one to forget for the bowlers across teams.

The ongoing 17th edition of the marquee tournament has already seen 1125 sixes - the most in a single edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2024 has surpassed the 1124 mark that was registered in the 2023 edition. With 10 more games to be played in the season, one can expect the tally to swell up more in the days to follow.

Notably, Lucknow Super Giants' assistant coach believes that "ordinary bowling" is the reason behind such an extraordinary run-fest in the ongoing season.

"There’s been a lot of ordinary bowling and batsmen are just so good these days, they're taking advantage," Klusener had said during a post-match presser, earlier in the tournament.

"Maybe the batsmen have evolved a lot quicker than the bowlers in this competition.

"I haven't seen a lot of good death bowling in the competition and that's why teams have been able to take advantage. Sure, surfaces have been flat. I haven't seen a lot of swing either," he added.

IPL seasons to witness the most sixes

IPL season Total sixes
2024 1125
2023 1124
2022 1062
2018 872
2019 784

Klusener feels that bowlers these days are not so adept at bowling yorkers and that they are overly reliant on bowling slower ones and other variations.

"It's easy to overcomplicate. If you run in and execute even four out of six yorkers. We don't see that anymore. We don't see that skill," he had said.

"We’re going to slower balls and a whole lot of other variations. That pure death bowling of yorkers, whether it's wide or straight, that's a skill that we don't see very often these days."

