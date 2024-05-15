IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Dream11 fantasy team: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins during the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 game in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2024

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will target a playoff spot when they host Gujarat Titans in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 15. With league stages coming to an end, SRH need a win in their remaining to matches to secure a top-four finish in the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled a off a memorable 10-wicket win against Gujarat Titans in their last game. Hyderabad chased down a 166-run target in just 9.4 overs to register their seventh win of the season and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans' hopes for playoff qualification shattered after rain washed out their recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Gujarat won their latest encounter against Hyderabad in the first leg earlier this season and will be looking for a consolation win in their last game of the season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 66th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill (VC), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal

SRH vs GT Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Abhishek Sharma: The rising Indian star smashed 75* off just 28 balls against Lucknow in the last game to continue his red-hot form in the IPL 2024. Abhishek has registered 401 runs in just 12 innings at an impressive strike rate of 205.64 this season and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team on Thursday.

Sai Sudharsan: The in-form left-handed batter is enjoying a sensational form in the IPL 2024. Sudharsan is leading the scoring chart for Gujarat with 527 runs in 12 innings with the help of one century and two fifties so far. Sudharsan scored 103 off just 51 balls against Chennai in the last match and also to-scored with 45 off 36 balls when he last played against Sunrisers earlier this season.

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Match 66 probable playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markrande, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.