Punjab Kings suffer major blow as ace speedster flies back home with injury

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh.

Pace spearhead of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kagiso Rabada, has been ruled out for the remainder of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 with injury. The South African speedster is battling a lower limb soft tissue infection and has "consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa".

Cricket South Africa took to 'X' to share the update and mentioned that the injury won't hamper his participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament.

"Proteas Men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection. The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team. His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA are not expected to be affected," CSA posted on the social media platform.

Rabada is an integral part of South Africa's squad for the marquee ICC tournament. The 28-year-old has played 56 T20Is for the Proteas and bagged 58 wickets. He averages 29.87 with the ball in hand and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.61 per over.

The Johannesburg-born doesn't have a very impressive record in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and therefore he would like to better it this time around in the USA and the Caribbean. He has played 13 matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup history and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 28.73. His economy rate of 9.23 is also not something to write home about.

South Africa are slated to play a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

South Africa's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies:



Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs