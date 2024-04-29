Finally! 'Mufasa' teaser is out now, prequel of 'The Lion King' to be released on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mufasa is The Lion King's prequel

The wait for the prequel of The Lion King is over. The teaser of the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King has been revealed. The film is also going to hit the theaters soon. The teaser of Mufasa looks explosive. Seeing this, the curiosity among the audience has increased. The Lion King, released in the year 2019, was very much liked by the audience. Amidst the huge success of the film, Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins gave a unique gift to the fans and announced the prequel of The Lion King. For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan did the Hindi voiceovers for 2019's The Lion King.

The Mufasa teaser is out now

The first look of Mufasa The Lion King was released in the year 2022 and it was told that the film will hit the theaters in the year 2024. From that very moment, the audience was eagerly waiting for this film. After two years, the first official look of Mufasa has finally been revealed. Disney Plus has released the teaser of its much-awaited upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King First Look on April 29. In the prequel to the hit musical film The Lion King, the story of Young Mufasa and his brother Scar will be told, and how hatred took over their relationship.

The teaser starts with animals, showing how they are living their lives. Mufasa is then introduced, the one, who changed the lives of many creatures. The way Mufasa and other animals have been presented in the teaser is praiseworthy. This teaser has stolen the hearts of the audience.

When will Mufasa be released?

Disney released the teaser of Mufasa The Lion King on Instagram. "A lion who would change our lives forever. #Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20," read the caption. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins. Aaron Pierre will be the voice of Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr will provide the voice of the villain Scar. The film will hit theaters on December 20.

Also Read: 'It will look like Dune...', Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Kalki 2898 AD's comparison with Dune