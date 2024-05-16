Swati Maliwal assault incident: NCW summons Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal assault incident: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's personal secretary on Monday (May 13) at CM's residence.

Taking a suo moto cognizance of the case, the women's panel asked Kumar to appear before it on May 17, at 11 am.

NCW letter to Bibhav Kumar

NCW in a letter to Kumar said, "The National Commission for Women had taken suo moto cognizance of the media post captioned "DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her". Wherein was reported that Ms. Snail Mailwal RS MP and former DCW chief has alleged that the Pvt Secretary of Slui Arvind Kejriwal had brutally assaulted her at CM's residence.

"Now therefore, take notice that the Commission in view of the above has scheduled a hearing in the matter on 17th 2024 at 11 A.M. wherein you are required to appear before the Commission in-person. Take further notice that in default, the Commission may proceed to take such action, as it deems proper."

Earlier on Tuesday (May 14), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had admitted an assault on Maliwal by Kumar at the CM's residence.

On Wednesday night Kumar was spotted with the AAP national Convenor and Sanjay Singh at the Lucknow airport, days after the party promised "strict action" against him.

Mayawati asks Rajya Sabha Speaker to take note of assault on Maliwal

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has asked the Rajya Sabha Speaker to take cognisance of the alleged assault of former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal by the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Swati Maliwal was assaulted at the residence of the chief minister and she is also a Rajya Sabha member but no action has yet been taken in the matter. I urge the Rajya Sabha Speaker to take note of the incident,” she said in a post on social media.

Mayawati further said, “Strict action should be taken in cases related to women’s security and safety and there should be no double standards in the matter -- whether the parties belong to the INDIA bloc or not. They should, in fact, learn a lesson from the BSP leadership.”

Swati Maliwal alleged assault

The former chief of the DCW has not made any statement in public since the matter came to light. Police had also visited her residence on Minto Road on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

The row over the assault on Swati Maliwal inside Delhi CM’s residence broke out after she made a PCR call around 10 AM on Monday and complained against Vibhav Kumar. Following the phone call, the police also reached CM’s residence in Civil Lines.

Vibhav Kumar hogged the headlines recently after he was sacked as Delhi CM’s Personal Secretary by the Delhi Vigilance Department over the ‘illegal appointment’. He was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in February, for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

