Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola accused of trying to kiss extras on sets of Megalopolis

Ahead of the theatrical release of 'Megalopolis', which has received the title of the most expensive film, its director Francis Ford Coppola has been accused of forcibly kissing female employees. The film 'Megalopolis' first came into discussion in the year 1979. Work on the film started in the year 1983 and more than 40 years have passed since then. So far, its director himself has invested more than a thousand crore rupees on the film.

A new crisis for Francis Ford Coppola's film

Francis Ford Coppola's film, completed after years, is to be screened in the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival. This film was shown to film distributors for the first time in Los Angeles in March. However, before the film's screening at Cannes, it has already found distributors in Europe and some other countries. But, after the allegations of misconduct against Coppola on Tuesday night, a new crisis has come to the film.

Director Francis Ford Coppola's film 'Megalopolis', which is included in classic films like 'The Godfather' series and then 'Apocalypse Now', has been in production since 1979. Then he got the idea of a story which included some unique future visions about the American city of New York.

About the film

The hero of the film 'Megalopolis' is Adam Driver. In the film, he played the role of an idealistic architect who wants to renovate New York City with the facilities and needs necessary for the future. The film also stars Natalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne and Katherine Hunt in lead roles. This film is to be shown at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. Despite days still remaining for the film's first public screening, no major film company has shown interest in distributing it worldwide as well as in the US.

