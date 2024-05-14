Edgar Wright in talks to direct Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney's upcoming film

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Edgar Wright and Sydney Sweeney

Syndey Sweeny who became a household name after playing the role of Cassie Howard in Euphoria is all set to headline an upcoming film which will be helmed by the filmmaker Edgar Wright. According to a report in PTI, the project set up at Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, will see the actress stepping into the lead role of the space-travelling protagonist.

Besides Wright, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are in talks to board the project to write the script. Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series, the original 1968 film featured Hollywood legend Jane Fonda as the eponymous heroine, sent to find a scientist, who has created a weapon that could destroy humanity. Although the film wasn’t a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with "Barbarella" widely seen as one of Fonda’s most iconic on-screen roles.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, which became popular within no time. The film garnered attention due to the main lead's chemistry and romance. Directed by Will Gluck, the film features Glen Powell, Darren Barnet, Charlee Fraser, Alexandra Shipp and Dermot Mulroney among others.

For the unversed, Sydney Sweeney, an American actress gained attention after featuring in the 2018 TV series Everything Sucks. Apart from Anyone But You, the actress' other notable works include Madame Web, Immaculate, The Voyeurs, The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reality, Everything Sucks, Sharp Objects, The Wrong Daughter, Under the Silver Lake and Along Came the Devil among others.

She has also bagged several accolades including, the Gold Derby Awards, Sidewalk Film Festival, and People's Choice Awards. She has also been nominated for other awards including, Primetime Emmy Awards, Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards, AACTA Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards among others.

