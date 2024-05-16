IPL Rising Star: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, KKR's prodigious batting talent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

When the two-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Angkrish Raghuvanshi at his base price of Rs 20 lakh many thought that the youngster was likely to warm the bench during the majority of the 17th season.

However, contrary to popular opinion the Shreyas Iyer-led side introduced the right-handed batter in the 10th game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their Impact Player and turned heads.

Unfortunately, for Raghuvanshi his side made light work of the target (183) and he wasn't required to take guard at the centre as KKR hammered RCB by seven wickets.

Fate didn't make the U19 World Cup 2022 winner wait for too long to have a hit in the middle as KKR unleashed him in their very next fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on April 3.

KKR flew off the blocks and already posted 60 on the board before losing opener Phil Salt to Anrich Nortje on the third delivery of the fifth over.

While Delhi bowlers thought that it was time for them to catch their breath, KKR sent out Angkrish to pile on their pain.

The 18-year-old joined hands with Sunil Narine in the middle and ripped the Delhi attack to shreds.

When you get your first opportunity to rub shoulders with the big boys in the league you are bound to feel the heat and show signs of nervousness but fuelled with the determination to showcase his pedigree, Raghuvanshi stunned the opposition and entertained the crowd to the fullest.

He matched the West Indies veteran shot for shot and scored 54 off just 27 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. His strike rate of 200.00 meant that KKR never took their feet off the accelerator and kept pounding the Delhi bowlers.

The visitors finished with a massive 272 for the loss of seven wickets in their overs and bundled Delhi out for just 166 in 17.2 overs to win the game by a staggering margin of 106 runs.

Though Angkrish hasn't crossed the fifty-run mark since then, he has shown glimpses of brilliance and has given enough reason for people to raise the paddle for him if KKR choose to release him for the mega auction next year.