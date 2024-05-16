PM Modi condemns 'cowardly and dastardly' shooting of Slovakia's Robert Fico, wishes speedy recovery

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock at the shooting incident that seriously injured his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico. PM Modi condemned the "cowardly and dastardly" assassination attempt and wished a speedy recovery to Fico, 59, who is reportedly in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Deeply shocked at the news of the shooting at Slovakia’s Prime Minister, HE Mr. Robert Fico. I strongly condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and wish PM Fico a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the people of the Slovak Republic."

The shooting took place in the central Slovak town of Handlova allegedly by a 71-year-old man, who was arrested. The incident stunned the small central European nation and drew international condemnation. After the attack, Fico was rushed to a hospital in Handlova where he had been chairing a government meeting. He was then transported by helicopter to the regional capital Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it said, adding that his condition was too serious for him to be taken to Bratislava.

"I was very shocked ... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well - and I guess in the end he will survive ... he's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment," Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC's Newshour. Taraba said one bullet went through Fico's stomach and a second hit a joint.

Another report cited an unnamed source saying Fico was out of surgery and in stable condition. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told a news briefing hours earlier that Fico had suffered "serious polytrauma" after several shot wounds. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok had said earlier that Fico was in a life-threatening condition while he remained in the operating room.

Global leaders condemn assassination attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden joined Slovakia's EU partners in expressing shock and condemnation of the shooting. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg posted on the social media platform X that he was “shocked and appalled" by the attempt on Fico's life, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a “vile attack.”

The attack comes as political campaigning heats up three weeks ahead of Europe-wide elections to choose lawmakers for the European Parliament. Meanwhile, Slovak President-elect Peter Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, called the shooting “an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy. If we express other political opinions with pistols in squares, and not in polling stations, we are jeopardising everything that we have built together over 31 years of Slovak sovereignty.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the violence against a neighbouring country's head of government. “Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form or sphere,” he said.

The country of 5.4 million has seen polarised political debate in recent years, including the hard-fought presidential election last month that helped tighten Fico's grip on power. Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia's September 30 parliamentary elections. However, Slovakia has little history of political violence.

Who is Robert Fico?

Fico took power for the third time last October and has turned the country's foreign policy towards more pro-Russian views. He has also initiated reforms of criminal law and the media, which have raised concerns over weakening the rule of law. He embraced more extreme positions over the past four years that include strident criticisms of Western allies, pledges to stop military support for Kyiv, opposition to sanctions on Russia and threats to veto any future NATO membership invite for Ukraine.

His coalition halted Slovak official shipments of weapons for Ukraine and he has spoken about what he called Western influence in the war which only led to Slavic nations killing each other. Fico has remained steady throughout his career, however, on promises to protect the living standards of those left behind in a country where conditions for many are only slowly catching up to Western Europe and where many hold relatively fond memories of a communist-era past.

His government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and critics worry that he will lead Slovakia — a nation of 5.4 million that belongs to NATO — to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

(with inputs from agencies)

