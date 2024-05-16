Slovak PM Robert Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after 'assassination attempt'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Slovak PM Robert Fico speaking during a press conference before the shooting incident.

Bratislava: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in a life-threatening condition after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt while leaving a government meeting on Wednesday, according to a government minister. Fixo, 59, was shot by an unknown gunman five times, leaving him in critical condition as he underwent surgery in the evening.

"I was very shocked ... fortunately as far as I know the operation went well - and I guess in the end he will survive ... he's not in a life-threatening situation at this moment," Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba told the BBC's Newshour. Taraba said one bullet went through Fico's stomach and a second hit a joint. The shooter was wrestled on the site and arrested

The shooting in the central Slovak town of Handlova, which Slovak media said was carried out by a 71-year-old man, stunned the small central European nation and drew international condemnation. After the attack, Fico was rushed to a hospital in Handlova where he had been chairing a government meeting. He was then transported by helicopter to the regional capital Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it said, adding that his condition was too serious for him to be taken to Bratislava.

Another report cited an unnamed source saying Fico was out of surgery and in stable condition. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak told a news briefing hours earlier that Fico had suffered "serious polytrauma" after several shot wounds. Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok had said earlier that Fico was in a life-threatening condition while he remained in the operating room.

Shooting of Fico 'politically motivated': Slovak minister

"This assassination (attempt) was politically motivated and the perpetrator's decision was born closely after the presidential election," Sutaj Estok said, referring to an April election won by a Fico ally, Peter Pellegrini. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden joined Slovakia's EU partners in expressing shock and condemnation of the shooting.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg posted on the social media platform X that he was “shocked and appalled" by the attempt on Fico's life, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a “vile attack.” The attack comes as political campaigning heats up three weeks ahead of Europe-wide elections to choose lawmakers for the European Parliament.

The country of 5.4 million has seen polarised political debate in recent years, including the hard-fought presidential election last month that helped tighten Fico's grip on power. Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia's September 30 parliamentary elections.

Who is Robert Fico?

Fico took power for the fourth time last October and has turned the country's foreign policy towards more pro-Russian views. He has also initiated reforms of criminal law and the media, which have raised concerns over weakening the rule of law. He embraced more extreme positions over the past four years that include strident criticisms of Western allies, pledges to stop military support for Kyiv, opposition to sanctions on Russia and threats to veto any future NATO membership invite for Ukraine.

His coalition halted Slovak official shipments of weapons for Ukraine and he has spoken about what he called Western influence in the war which only led to Slavic nations killing each other. Fico has remained steady throughout his career, however, on promises to protect the living standards of those left behind in a country where conditions for many are only slowly catching up to Western Europe and where many hold relatively fond memories of a communist-era past.

His government halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, and critics worry that he will lead Slovakia — a nation of 5.4 million that belongs to NATO — to abandon its pro-Western course and follow in the footsteps of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Thousands have repeatedly rallied in the capital and across Slovakia to protest Fico's policies.

(with inputs from agencies)

