Bihar Board Class 10th compartment exam 2024 admit cards shortly, updates here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board Class 10th compartment exam 2024 admit cards soon

Bihar Board Class 10th compartment exam 2024 admit cards: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon release the admit cards for the 2024 matric special and compartment exams. All those who wish to appear in the said exam will be able to download the BSEB Matric Compartment 2024 exam admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board has directed school heads' to download each candidate's exam admit card from the official website and also asked to maintain the record of the distributed admit cards. The official notice reads, 'The school head is responsible for downloading each candidate's exam admit card from the official exam website, ensuring the candidate sings and seals it, and maintaining a record of distributed admit cards.'

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2024 OUT, first rank holder to get Rs 1 lakh cash and laptop, details here

Bihar board's advises students to obtain admit cards from their respective schools

The board also advised students to obtain their admit cards from their respective schools and attend their compartment and theory exams at the address mentioned on their admit cards. The notice can be read on Bihar Board's social handle, X, formerly known as Twitter. Here's the post.

BSEB Matric Compartment Exam Date 2024

As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Matric compartment theoretical exam 2024 will be conducted from May 4 to 11 and practical from April 29 and 30. The compartment exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start at 9.30 am and the other at 2 pm.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board Class 12 compartment 2024 exam admit card released, exam from April 29

How to download Bihar Board Class 10th compartment exam 2024 admit cards?