UP Board 10th, 12th compartment date sheet released on upmsp.edu, here's complete schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has recently announced the exam dates for UP board Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2024. The schedule can be downloaded from the official website of UP Board, upmsp.edu.in.

As per the schedule, UPMSP high school and intermediate compartment/improvement exam 2024 will be conducted on July 20 in two shifts - shift 1 and shift 2. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 11.15 am while shift 2 will be administrated between 2 pm and 5.15 pm.

How to download UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam datesheet?

Visit the official website of UP Board, upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board 10th, 12th compartment date sheet'

It will redirect you to a PDF comprising the exam dates

Check exam schedule and download it for future reference

Students who have not passed a maximum of two subjects can take compartment exams. Those who want to improve their marks can also sit for the UP Board 10th and 12th compartment exams. The board has instructed students to arrive at the exam centers at least 45 minutes before the exams start. Students must bring their admit cards and a valid ID to the exam centers. Those who fail to show their admit cards will not be allowed to take the exam.