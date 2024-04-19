Bihar Board Class 12 compartment 2024 exam admit card released, exam from April 29

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Class 12 compartment 2024 exam admit card out

Bihar Board Class 12 compartment 2024 exam admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the admit cards for the candidates appearing for the class 12 special and compartment exams. Students can download their BSEB Class 12 compartment admit card 2024 from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the notice released by the board, candidates who registered for the compartment exam will get the admit cards from their schools, duly signed by the concerned authorities. The board has advised students to get admit cards from their respective schools' heads between April 29 and May 11.

Bihar Inter compartment 2024 exam for science, arts, commerce, and vocational courses exam will be conducted in two shifts/ The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Students can check time, and other instructions related to their exam on their admit cards. Students are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card before appearing in the exam.

In case of any difficulty, the students can reach out to the board's helpline number at 0612-2230039 or email at reg.bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com.Students are advised to get their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush.

Bihar Board announced the class 12th exams on March 23. As per the results, the overall pass percentage stood at 87.21 per cent whereas 12.79 per cent of students have failed the exam. Students who have failed in one or two subjects are eligible to take the compartment exam.