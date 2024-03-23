Bihar Board Class 12 Result announced: When will BSEB Inter compartment exam be conducted?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE when will Bihar board class 12 compartment exam be conducted

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has successfully uploaded the results of the class 12th board exam results today, March 23. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 87.21 per cent whereas 12.79 per cent of students have failed the exam.

There are many students in this examination who have not been able to pass, those students who have failed in one or two subjects will get another chance after a few months. They can take the exam through a compartment exam.

But keep in mind that if you have failed in only one or two subjects then you can take the compartment exam, if you have failed in more than 2 subjects then you will have to appear for the exam again next year. For which, the registration process will have to be completed again.

Check latest updates on Bihar Board Results

Every year, the Bihar board organizes a compartment exam after the declaration of the results. This is another opportunity for the students to save their entire year from getting wasted. This year, the result of Science was 87.7 per cent, the result of Commerce was 94.88 per cent and the result of Arts was 86.15 per cent.

When will Bihar Board Class 12 compartment exam be conducted?

The Bihar Board will soon announce the compartment exam dates for inter. The registration process for the compartment examination will soon be started by the Bihar Board.

Last year, the board started the registration procedure for the compartment exam two days after the results. The board may announce the class 12 compartment exam dates soon. The registration process for compartment exams will be done on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can apply for scrutiny from 28th March.

According to the announcement made by Bihar Board Chairman Kishore Kumar, registration forms for compartment exams will be available starting from March 28. This year, the board has implemented changes in the exam pattern, with compartment exams and special exams being conducted separately. Students participating in the special examination will not have the term 'compartment' mentioned on their mark sheets or any related documents.

ASLO READ | BSEB Class 12th results 2024 out for all streams on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers, easy steps