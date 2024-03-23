Saturday, March 23, 2024
     
  5. Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Bihar Inter Results
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Bihar Inter Results

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 will be announced today, March 23. Students who appeared in the class 12th exam can download their results from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2024 11:08 IST
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 today, March 23.
Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 today, March 23.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the class 12th board exams today, March 23. According to the latest information shared by the Bihar Board, the results for the class 12th board will be announced at 1.30 pm today. Students who took part in the class 12th board exam can check their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter Exam 2024 was conducted from February 1 to 12 and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days. Answer keys for the BSEB Inter 2024 were published on March 2, allowing students a three-day window to raise objections.

Today, the board will release scorecards along with the results. Students can download their scorecards alongside their Bihar Board results. The Bihar Board Inter 2024 scorecards will include the details of individual subject marks, the passing percentage, and the qualification status of each student.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates

 

Live updates :Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live

  • Mar 23, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When were Bihar Board Class 12th practical exams conducted?

    The Bihar board class 12th board practical exam was conducted from January 10 to 20.

  • Mar 23, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared in the Bihar Class 12th board exam this year?

    This year, a total of 1,304,352 students, comprising 626,431 girl students and 677,921 boys, appeared for the Bihar Board Inter exam.

  • Mar 23, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024?

    The Bihar Board chairman, Anand Kishore, is set to unveil the results during a press conference slated for 1:30 PM today. In addition to revealing the results, he will also disclose the names of the toppers.

  • Mar 23, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 be out?

    Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 will be released today, March 23 at 1.30 pm.

  • Mar 23, 2024 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Live updates for Bihar Board12th result: How to download

    Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website.
    Step 2: Select BSEB Inter (Class 12) results.
    Step 3: Enter your information, including your date of birth and roll number.
    Step 4: Download and submit the 2024 BSEB Inter results. 

