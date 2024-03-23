Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on Bihar Inter Results

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 today, March 23.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is all set to announce the class 12th board exams today, March 23. According to the latest information shared by the Bihar Board, the results for the class 12th board will be announced at 1.30 pm today. Students who took part in the class 12th board exam can check their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter Exam 2024 was conducted from February 1 to 12 and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days. Answer keys for the BSEB Inter 2024 were published on March 2, allowing students a three-day window to raise objections.

Today, the board will release scorecards along with the results. Students can download their scorecards alongside their Bihar Board results. The Bihar Board Inter 2024 scorecards will include the details of individual subject marks, the passing percentage, and the qualification status of each student.

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates