Updated on: April 29, 2024 20:58 IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP and Congress field fresh faces from old political families in Devanagere

Davanagere in Karnataka is one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls in the third phase of voting.There is a keen contest on the cards in this year's general elections here between the BJP and the Congress who have both fielded wives of senior politicians. Watch to know more!