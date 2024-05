Updated on: May 04, 2024 13:53 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Mumbai City FC in ISL 2023-24 final | 4th May | Sports Wrap

The ISL 2023-24 final is upon us as Mohun Bagan Super Giant play Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, Saturday. Both teams have displayed red-hot form throughout the course of the ongoing season and hence a mouth-watering clash is on the cards.