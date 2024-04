Updated on: April 14, 2024 0:00 IST

'PM Modi can win 214 to 240 Lok Sabha seats', predicts Telangana CM in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat show

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show Aap Ki Adalat, to be telecast tonight at 10 on India TV, Revanth Reddy said: "There are 129 LS seats in the South. In Karnataka, they can win at most 10 to 12 seats and in Telangana they can win only two seats this time, compared to four in 2019