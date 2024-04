Updated on: April 25, 2024 18:58 IST

Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, climb to 6th spot | 25th April | Sports Wrap

The 41st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (April 25).