LSG vs MI IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium play for match 48 in Lucknow?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL LSG and MI players.

Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting struggling Mumbai Indians in match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at their home - Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. KL Rahul's men find themselves placed in the middle of the points table with five wins in nine matches, while Hardik Pandya-led MI have blown hot and cold the complete season and have only three wins from nine outings.

After starting their season with three wins in four matches, LSG have lost a bit of momentum with two victories in the next five games. They registered back-to-back wins over CSK at home and away but were blown away by Rajasthan Royals in their latest game in Lucknow. Mumbai were close to beating DC at the national capital last time but fell short by 10 runs. MI found themselves with only three victories and at the bottom of the table. They now travel to Ekana, where some of their power hitters might struggle.

Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium are seemingly better for batting than the last year. This year the average first innings score has crossed 170+ compared to 161 overall in the two seasons including this one. Nine out of 10 times, the total has crossed 150 and seven out of those nine have witnessed totals of 170 or more.

But while most of the grounds have seen totals in excess of 200 this season, Ekana is yet to witness it despite RR chasing 197 with one over to spare.

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 12

Matches Won Batting First - 6

Matches Won Batting Second - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Highest Team Innings - 199 (Rajasthan Royals) 27/04/2024 vs LSG and 199 (Punjab Kings) 30/03/2024 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Lowest Team Innings - 108 (Lucknow Super Giants) 01/05/2023 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Highest target chased - 197 by Rajasthan Royals 27/04/2024 vs Lucknow Super Giants

LSG's squad:

Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, KL Rahul (c), Amit Mishra, Arshad Khan, Mohsin Khan

MI's squad:

Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka