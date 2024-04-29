Monday, April 29, 2024
     
  KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Big-hitting sides Kolkata-Delhi face each other at Eden Gardens
KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders look to reduce the gap between themselves and Rajasthan Royals at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals have a chance to go to the second place as they are seemingly peaking at the right time. Follow for all the updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2024 18:07 IST
KKR vs DC IPL 2024 live match, kolkata vs delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs DC IPL 2024.

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: The power hitters of Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will go head-to-head against each other as the Eden Gardens is set to host the 47th match of the Indian Premier League. After facing a heartbreaking loss to Punjab Kings in that record chase, the Knight Riders will be hoping to get one better over an upbeat Delhi side, which shows firepower in the batting now. 

For Delhi Capitals, it will be another test for their batters. After being in at 9th place for much of the time, DC are now at 6th and have a chance to go up to the 2nd spot if they win against KKR. But they have played the most number of games. DC will want to keep on winning more as they are looking to peak at the right time. Follow for all the updates of this match.

Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Apr 29, 2024 6:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Warner and Ishant update!!

    David Warner and Ishant Sharma won't be available for this game. After their win over MI two days ago, assistant coach Pravin Amre said that they would need another week to recover. For the unversed, Warner has a finger injury, while Ishant is on the sidelines due to back spasms.

  • Apr 29, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024: Big hitter meet each other!!

    It will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - two power-hitting sides facing each other in 47 of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens. The likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Phil Salt and Rinku Singh will be up against Delhi's Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw. And the venue is supportive for the batters - Eden Gardens. Expect runs to be put on board as we head into this clash. Stay tuned for all the updates.

