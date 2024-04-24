TS Inter Result 2024 out, Check Manabadi TS TSBIE 1st and 2nd year direct download link, supplementary dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results out

TS Inter Results 2024 for 1st and 2nd year results have been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). All those who appeared in these exams can now check their marks using their hall ticket number on the login page. The Manabadi TS TSBIE scorecard download link can be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The announcement of the results was made by Mr. Burra Venkatesham, IAS, Hon'ble Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State, and Smt. Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE's premises today, April 24 at 11.30 am.

As per results, this year too, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of female students in the first year is 68.68 per cent and 54.66 per cent for male students. In the second year, the pass percentage of female students is 71.57 per cent, while it is 55.6 per cent for male students. This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 186,000 students achieved an A grade in the 1st year and 194,000 students obtained an A grade in 2nd year.

Comparing last year's pass percentage with 2024's TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year Inter results, there is a notable difference in the pass percentage. In the first year, the pass percentage witnessed a drop from 63.85% in 2023 to 61.06% in 2024. Conversely, in the second year, there was an increase from 67.27% in 2023 to 69.46% in 2024, indicating a performance improvement.

How to download Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2024?

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Navigate the link to the TS Inter Result 2024

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to key in your login credentials and submit

TS Inter Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save TS Inter Result 2024 for future reference

