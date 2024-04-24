Wednesday, April 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. TS inter result 2024 live: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results announced, here's how to download
Live now

TS inter result 2024 live: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results announced, here's how to download

TS inter result 2024 for 1st and 2nd year has been announced today, April 24 on the official TSBIE website - https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Students and parents can check this live blog for latest updates on results.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2024 11:19 IST
TS inter result 2024 download link
Image Source : INDIA TV TS inter result 2024 Announced

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results of the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examinations that were conducted in March 2024. Students who appeared in these exams can access their results through the official website. TS 1st and 2nd-year board examinations results announcements were made on time. Students and parents can now check their scores online on the official TSBIE website - https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

The TS 1st year exams took place from February 28 to March 18, while the TS Inter 2nd year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. To clear the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams in 2024, students need to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject individually. Additionally, a cumulative score of 350 out of 1000 marks is necessary for overall passing. However, for students with visual, auditory, or speech impairments, the passing threshold is reduced to 25%, instead of 35%.

Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :TS inter result 2024 live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 24, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Result 2024 Supplementary exam date

    TS Inter Result 2024 Supplementary exam will be conducted from may 2, as per the information provided by board.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS inter result 2024 link activated

    The link to the TS inter result 2024 for 1st and 2nd year has been activated. Students and parents can download marks memos using hall tickets and other details. Students can directly download TS inter result 2024 by clicking on the provided link given below.

    India Tv - TS inter result 2024 link

    Image Source : TSBIETS inter result 2024 link out

    Download TS inter result 2024 marks memo

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Result 2024: Link to results to be activated shortly

    TS Inter Result 2024 download link will be soon activated on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Result 2024: Gender-wise pass percentage

    As per results, girls outperformed boys again this year. The pass percentage of female students in the first year is 68.68 percent and  54.66 percent in the second year. In the second year, the pass percentage of female students is 71.57 percent, while it is 55.6 percent for male students.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS inter result 2024 out, Girls outperform boys again this year

    The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Exam results. As per the results, this year too, Girls outperform boys again.

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 14,000 examiners took part in the evaluation process

    This year, over, 14,000 examiners took part in the evaluation process of TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 10th, 12th Inter Results 2024.

  • Apr 24, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2024: Press conference begins

    Telangana Board has started a press conference to announce TS Inter Results 2024.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are options available for students who fail TS Manabadi Inter Result 2024?

    All those who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks will get another chance to appear in the compartmental exams.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce TS Inter Results 2024?

    The announcement of TS Inter Results 2024 will be made by Venkatesham, IAS, Hon'ble Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State, and Smt. Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE's premises.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    5 mins left for announcement of TS Inter result

    Only 5 minutes are remaining for the announcement of the TS Inter Results 2024. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website and indiatvnews.com for latest updates.

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2024: What is the revaluation procedure?

    Students who are not satisfied with the TSBIE Inter results can raise a request against the marks memo or apply for a re-evaluation of the result. The date for applying for revaluation of the class 10th and 12th results will be announced during the result declaration.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 10th, 12th Inter Results 2024: Last year's gender-wise pass percentage

    In the first year, the pass percentage of female students was 68.68 per cent while it was 54.66 percent for male students. In the second year, the pass percentage of female students was 71.57% whereas 55.6 per cent of male students.

     

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative websites to check TS Inter Results 2024

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    results.cgg.gov.in
    bse.telangana.gov.in
    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TSBSE Telangana Manabadi 10th, 12th Inter Results 2024: Printed Marksheets to be allotted by schools

    Students should note that the online mark sheet is provisional. The online/provisional mark sheets will be distributed by schools after the announcement of results.

     

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the passing criteria for TS Inter exam 2024?

    To pass Telangana Inter exam 2024, a student is required to obtain at least 35 percent marks.

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2024: How to download scorecards?

    • Go to the official website
    • Navigate the result tab
    • Select your class
    • Enter your required information on the login 
    • Check and download your result
  • Apr 24, 2024 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    30 minutes to go!

    It is just 30 minutes remaining for the announcement of Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year scorecards announcement.

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Results 2024: Where to download Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2024

    TS Inter results will be available on Digilocker app, official website (results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in), and the 'T' Folio' mobile app.

  • Apr 24, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS Inter Result 2024: Details on Marksheets

    • Student’s Name
    • Father and Mother’s Names
    • Registration Number
    • Roll Number
    • Date of Birth
    • School Name
    • Qualification Status
    • Subject Names
    • Marks Obtained
    • Passing Marks
    • Total Marks
    • Pass/Fail Status
  • Apr 24, 2024 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS inter result 2024 time

    The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results today at 11 am.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement