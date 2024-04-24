TS inter result 2024 live: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results announced, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS inter result 2024 Announced

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results of the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examinations that were conducted in March 2024. Students who appeared in these exams can access their results through the official website. TS 1st and 2nd-year board examinations results announcements were made on time. Students and parents can now check their scores online on the official TSBIE website - https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

The TS 1st year exams took place from February 28 to March 18, while the TS Inter 2nd year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. To clear the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams in 2024, students need to secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject individually. Additionally, a cumulative score of 350 out of 1000 marks is necessary for overall passing. However, for students with visual, auditory, or speech impairments, the passing threshold is reduced to 25%, instead of 35%.

Students and parents are advised to stay tuned for latest updates.