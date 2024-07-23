GATE 2025 registration to start from August 24 - here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : GATE 2025 GATE 2025 registration begins on August 24

GATE 2025 registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is all set to start the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 soon. As per the latest announcement made by the institute, the GATE 2025 registration process will start on August 24. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to fill up the GATE 2025 application form by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms without late fee is September 26. However, the GATE registration with late fee will end on October 17. The exam will take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across the country.

GATE 2025 registration: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2025.

How to register?

Desirous candidates will be able register themselves for the engineering entrance test through the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The instructions on the same will be communicated in due course.

Documents Required

Candidate's photograph

Candidate's signature

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of valid photo identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID must have Name, Date of birth of the candidate and unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification.

Application Fee