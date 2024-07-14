CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2024 tomorrow: Check do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2024 tomorrow, July 15.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct supplementary exams for classes 10th, and 12th. As per the official updates, the CBSE Class 10th will be conducted from tomorrow, July 15 to July 22. However, the class 12th CBSE supplementary exams 2024 will be conducted single day on July 15. For class 10th, the exam will be conducted between 10.30 am to 1.30 pm for all subjects, except for computer applications, and information technology, which will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The supplementary exams for class 12th will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for all subjects except Odissi Dance, Commercial, Art, Hindustani Music, Painting, Bharatnatyam Dance, Kathak Dance, Yoga, and Artificial Intelligence. The exams for these subjects will end at 12:30 pm.

Those who were not satisfied with their annual results, or placed to appear in the compartment category are allowed to appear in this exam. Students have been advised to download their CBSE Class 10th, and 12th supplementary exam 2024 admit cards from the official website, cbse.gov.in. Students are advised to follow the guidelines given below before appearing in the exam.

Do's and Don'ts on Exam Day

Do's

Students are advised to reach half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Make sure you have your CBSE Supplementary admit card, school identity card, and any other documents mentioned on the admit card.

Dress comfortably

Don'ts