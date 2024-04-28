Horoscope Today, April 29: Aries needs to be careful with politics; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 29: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, April 29, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Panchami of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Monday. Panchami Tithi will last till 7.58 am today, after which Shashthi Tithi will start. Siddha Yoga will last till 12.25 pm tonight. Also, after passing the whole day today, Purvashada Nakshatra will remain till 4.42 in the morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 29, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. People trying their hand in politics need to be careful, opponents may try to tarnish your image. You will be happy with the increase in your wealth. Today you need to keep a close eye on your business and other work. Make sure to take time out to socialise with people and expand your circle of contacts. Today your spouse may ask for a gift from you.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number - 6

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your children will fully support you in business. For proper investment of capital, you should take advice from an experienced person. The day is especially good for the artists of the cinema world. You will not feel good by not taking responsibility for your mistakes today. Today you will take career-related advice for your children. Today, definitely support your spouse in any special situation.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number - 1

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are trying to buy a house, house, or shop, then today will be a very good day for you. Today, if you control your ego and try to understand the situation properly, you will easily find the solution. Today some important work of yours is going to be completed. Today you will also get some special information. Today your sources of income will increase due to your best efforts.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 5

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today, your scheduled work seems to be completed on time and you will feel happy if some work is completed on time. Students of this zodiac sign will be enthusiastic about their studies today and will spend more time in their studies, seeing your family members will also be happy. Today your social circle will increase, and people will connect with you on social media also.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 9

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today will be a day of progress. You will take full care of the cleanliness around you. Players playing hockey will be encouraged by their coaches today so that they can perform well in the playground. Do not lose your patience in any adverse situation and complete any work peacefully and after thinking. The day will be better for arts students.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 4

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will feel good if you help an elderly person. Adopt goodness today which will make your life more beautiful. There are chances of students getting success today. Science teachers will have a very busy day today. The economic sector will be stable today. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Health will be better than before.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 8

Libra

Today is going to be a day full of excitement for you. Today, do not reveal your business-related plans to strangers, someone may copy it. Working women of this zodiac sign will remain busy due to work. You will go to the market to buy some essential items where you will meet an acquaintance. Your mind will remain happy as new happiness comes in your married life. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 2

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Students will get to learn something new from seniors. You may have to rush for some work today. Your work will be appreciated in the office. Disputes in marital relationships will be resolved and a new beginning will be made in the relationship. Spend time with elders today, they will enjoy it. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm after completing your responsibilities in the family. You will get support from your father in making plans.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 9

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a special day for you. Your parents will discuss with your teachers to improve your career. Your spouse will be happy with the positive changes in your behaviour today. The day will be fine for business people. It may take some time to complete office work today. Lovemates will give gifts to each other today, sweetness will increase in the relationship. The application made for a loan will be approved today.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 8

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will consult a good doctor regarding the health of your family member. God will fulfil all your wishes today. You will get happiness from the children's side. You should avoid sharing your problems with any unknown person. Getting proper results in some work will keep a smile on your face today. Time is favourable for students, the result of any competitive examination will be in your favour.

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky number - 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a day full of confidence for you. You can attend any religious programme with your family members. If you want to expand any new work in your business, then you should start new work only after taking advice from a special consultant. Today will be a good day for your lovemate, the existing rift will end today. Your financial condition will improve due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 1

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Problems related to your house and shop may be solved. The day will be great for working people. There will be promotions along with salary increments. Today you can perform some kind of religious function in your home, in which you will also think of inviting your special guests. There is a possibility of major changes in the financial situation. Today students will get help from their classmates to understand any topic.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

