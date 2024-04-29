WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan joins KKR's practice ahead of DC clash, Abram bowls wide yorkers to Rinku Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking active part in KKR's practice ahead of their game against the Delhi Capitals

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been actively involved in the 2024 edition of the IPL with his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shah Rukh, who generally attends a match or two in a season has attended probably every game of the 2024 edition at the Eden Gardens so far and even travelled to Visakhapatnam for the game against the Delhi Capitals. Now, ahead of the reverse fixture against the same opponent at home, Shah Rukh was seen spending time on the field at the practice session with his entourage including his youngest kid and manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukha spent some time with the players, coaches and let his Abram loose. Shah Rukh himself tried his hand at batting while Abram bowled to KKR's finisher Rinku Singh in what seemed like a fun out for the superstar and his team. The videos from his rare appearance in the practice sessions have gone viral. Take a look-

KKR, out of all 10 teams have played the least amount of games and have already won five. Despite the two losses in their last three games, KKR have been around the results but need to do those 1 and 2 percenters better, especially in the bowling department as the batters are consistently putting on the runs.

The Monday clash against the Delhi Capitals will be crucial given that the winner will be in the second spot. And KKR would want to stay away from the log jam of teams with five wins and four losses on the table.

The surface at the Eden Gardens has been flat and not conducive to the their strength, which is spin bowling and hence will be keen to get a result in their favour before they play on the road for a considerable period.