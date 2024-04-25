Horoscope Today, April 26: Full family support for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 26: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 26, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Dwitiya and Friday of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 7.46 am today, after which Tritiya Tithi will start. Today, after completing the whole day, there will be Variyaan Yoga till 4.19 am. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 3.40 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 26th, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. Today there are chances for you to buy some land or house. You will get the desired benefits in your workplace. There are chances of a change of place for you. Your married life will be happy. Today you will get full support from parents and other family members. Today some family responsibilities will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will seem very happy with the work done by you. Students will make some plans regarding their careers today, children need the right guidance. The financial situation will be good.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number - 9

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Respect will increase for you in your workplace. Your family environment will be peaceful. You will get results as per your image in the public domain. Be patient while talking to someone today. If you do any business, then you need to work a little harder to expand it. Today a neighbor will ask you for some kind of help, which you will easily fulfill. Your respect among people will increase. You will have a long talk on the phone with a relative.

Lucky colour- Beige

Lucky number - 5

Gemini

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your respect and prestige in the society will increase. You can start some new work in your business, in which you will make new changes from time to time. During this time you will buy some luxury items for your home. Your financial condition will be good. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should concentrate on work more than speaking. Today you should spend time with your parents. You should move forward with restraint and patience.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you will share your thoughts with your parents. Your humble nature will be appreciated. You need to keep an eye on where is your money being spent. Today you should avoid unnecessary complications. Students will get better results in any competitive examination today. Today your married life is going to be happy. Today you will get a gift from your lovemate, which will make your mind happy.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 3

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will feel quite refreshed, due to which you will be successful in completing all your tasks on time. Today, with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, through which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial position. Today will be a day full of joy, you will live life to the fullest. Friends will make your day happy by making some good plans for the evening.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get support from your family and you will learn how to save money so that there is no problem in the future. Also, today some family responsibilities will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will seem very happy with the work done by you. Amidst the ongoing hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to do your favorite things.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will come in contact with upper-class people. Today you will talk to a friend on call, and old memories will be refreshed. There will be pleasant feelings from the children's side. Parents will fully support their children today. Do not depend on anyone for your work in the office. Only dedication toward your goal will make you successful. Along with your willpower, you also need to improve your emotions. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get success in competitive fields.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you may decide to start a new business. Also, it would be appropriate to take advice from elders. People of this zodiac sign who are interested in dance will soon get a chance to reach heights. Don't think too much about any topic today, otherwise you will get confused. Today your friends may come home to meet you. Today you will make changes in your daily routine, which will benefit you.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today you will be busy with important work. Today you will get back the money given to a relative. You will use them in planned works. People associated with media will get good benefits today. People in private jobs may get good news related to promotion today. Mutual affection will increase in married life. Today you will get relief from all the troubles. Today, with a little hard work, there can be a possibility of some big profit. Today your health will remain healthy. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. Students of competitive exams should prepare hard, they will get good marks soon. Reduce phone usage in the office, otherwise, your image may get tarnished. You will feel tired due to unnecessary running around. You should spend time having fun with the children today. The position of people associated with government departments will increase. There are chances of increase in your salary. Today is going to be a day of financial gain for property dealers of this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will see pleasant changes in your job today. Students who are preparing will get good marks, due to which you will be able to move ahead. Today your health will be fit and fine. All your complications will end today. Cloth traders will make good financial gains today. Today you will bring your mother her favorite thing and give her a gift. Today the elderly will be interested in charitable works. Today you will share something going on in your mind with your family.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 4

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your financial situation will become stronger, and your already ongoing EMI will be completed today. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. You will receive a big online order today. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your family situation will become more favorable than before. Son's result may come today, the result will be in his favor. Your enemies will be defeated. Today your opponents will ask for your advice in some work. The business class of this zodiac sign is going to suddenly get a big benefit today.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)