Delhi Police to issue notice to social media handles on Amit Shah's 'tampered' video case

A team of the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Monday left for Telangana to issue notice to social media handles for posting ‘tampered video’ of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which he could purportedly be heard promising to scrap the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. A notice may also be issued to all the social media platforms on which it has been posted. Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy may receive a notice as well reagrding to the issue.

The Delhi Police on Sunday (April 28) registered an FIR on the same issue. The BJP on Saturday had filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh, accusing a social media handle of the Congress of posting a 'tampered speech' of Amit Shah on the issue. The Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP had filed the complaint and urged the Election Commission official in the state to initiate action and block the X account of the Congress. The BJP said in the complaint that the Home Minister’s original speech made at an election rally in Telangana was tampered with to give the impression that Shah spoke against the reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

BJP lodges complaint

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji did not deliver any such word against the reservation for SC, ST and OBC and tampering of the original speech was done by the social media activists of the Congress party for their political gains and to cause immeasurable damage to the BJP in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and as well as throughout India,” the complaint said.

The party had also submitted a similar complaint to the cybercrime investigation department of police. The BJP accused that a video featuring Amit Shah discussing the removal of "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims in Telangana was tampered with to falsely portray the Union Home Minister advocating for the end of Muslim reservation during a Lok Sabha election rally.

'Doctored' video shared

Various social media accounts, including official handles of Congress state units, shared the video, asserting that the BJP intends to terminate SC/ST reservation. Jharkhand Congress tweeted, "Amit Shah's election speech went viral in which he said that if the BJP government is formed again, OBC and SC/ST reservation will be abolished."

