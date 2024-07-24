'Delayed response', say UPSC student's kin who was electrocuted in Delhi after rains, probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

In the wake of the tragic electrocution of Nilesh Rai, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant, in Delhi's Patel Nagar, authorities are intensively investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Police said they are examining CCTV footage and communicating with power distribution companies to piece together the sequence of events that led to Rai's untimely demise.

About the incident

Significantly, the incident occurred two days ago when Rai, a resident of Ghazipur, slipped on a waterlogged street and was electrocuted after grabbing an iron gate that had come into contact with a live wire. While Tata Power Discom attributed the incident to electric current leakage from damaged motor wiring at a customer's property, the Delhi government said a thorough investigation will be initiated in connection to the case.

Earlier, in connection to the case, Power Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate the inquiry into the matter and suggest action that should be taken against those who are responsible for this tragic loss.

Delhi Police to question Tata Power Discom

Amid the present investigation in the case, a senior police officer explained that initial findings indicated an electricity wire from a water motor was touching the iron gate. "We are communicating with power discoms and reviewing CCTV footage to understand the sequence of events. So far, we have learned that an electricity wire from a water motor was touching the iron gate," a senior police officer said, adding that they will also be questioning Tata Power Discom.

Further, it is pertinent to note that Rai's family has alleged that the power department's delayed response contributed to his death. "Had the electricity department responded on time, his life could have been saved," said Sashikant Rai, the deceased's grandfather.

"Many people who were trying to save the man, kept calling the electricity department repeatedly, but no one responded," he added.

Delhi Congress calls for compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has called for a compensation of Rs 1 crore to be given to Rai's family. "The Delhi Congress will extend all possible help to get justice for the victim's family," Yadav stated.

READ MORE | Delhi: 26-year-old UPSC aspirant electrocuted in Patel Nagar