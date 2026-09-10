Delhi Satya Niketan PG collapse probe reveals operator's role, wall demolition and renovation details

New Delhi:

The investigation into the collapse of a PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan has brought several crucial details to light, including the role and whereabouts of the property's operators at the time of the incident. Police are examining the activities of PG operator Sudhanshu and his business partner Shubham Tyagi as part of the probe. According to police, Sudhanshu was present at his office, located barely 100 metres from the accident site, when the building collapsed. Despite learning about the incident, he allegedly did not go to the spot. Police said he made a few phone calls and then left the area.

An officer said Sudhanshu feared that people in the locality might assault him following the collapse. Police are now examining his Call Detail Records (CDR) to establish whom he contacted after the incident and to piece together his movements. It is worth noting that as many as seven people lost their lives after an old PG collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6.

Sudhanshu and Shubham had been running seven PGs

Sudhanshu, a resident of Delhi's Bhajanpura area, had been in the PG accommodation business with his friend Shubham Tyagi since 2022. The two operated their PGs in Satya Niketan under the name "Hostel Daze". According to police, the duo was currently running seven PG or accommodation facilities in the Satya Niketan area.

The building that collapsed was taken on rent by the two operators in August 2025 for Rs 1.05 lakh per month. Police said the property was rented at a comparatively lower rate because of its dilapidated condition.

Investigators suspect that Sudhanshu was aware of the potential risks associated with repair and construction work being carried out in the building. However, police sources said he did not pay adequate attention to the repair and construction-related risks.

No major structural changes allegedly made by PG operators

Police sources said the PG operators did not carry out any major structural modifications to the building. According to the investigation so far, their work was largely limited to painting the walls and installing second-hand air conditioners, beds, cupboards and tables.

At the same time, investigators are examining whether the repair and renovation work commissioned at the property weakened the structure and contributed to its eventual collapse. Sudhanshu's business partner Shubham Tyagi is currently absconding. Several police teams have been deployed to trace him, while investigators are also examining his alleged role in the incident.

Labour contractor's interrogation reveals renovation details

The investigation also took a turn after police arrested labour contractor Sanoj Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Tuesday. Sanoj was working for building owner Mahesh Gupta, who had assigned him repair and construction work on the ground floor and basement of the property.

During questioning, police learnt that Sanoj and his workers had been carrying out renovation work at the building for around 10 days before the collapse. One of the ongoing tasks involved bringing the basement and ground floor to the same level. Police sources said approximately three truckloads of debris had already been dumped in the basement as part of the work.

Wall allegedly demolished to create space for shop

Investigators have also focused on a wall on the ground floor that was reportedly obstructing the creation of space for a shop. According to police sources, the wall was allegedly demolished on the day the building collapsed. Police suspect that after the wall was removed, the structure was unable to withstand the load and the entire building came crashing down.

The investigation is now examining the sequence of renovation and demolition work, particularly the removal of the wall, to establish whether it directly contributed to the structural failure.

Labourers escaped collapse after going for lunch

The timing of the incident may have prevented a larger tragedy, according to details that have emerged during the investigation. Police sources said the labourers working inside the building had gone for lunch when the collapse occurred. As a result, the contractor and his workers escaped being caught in the collapse. After finishing lunch, Sanoj returned to the site and found that the building had already collapsed.

Police probe focuses on responsibility and structural safety

The investigation is now looking at multiple aspects, including the renovation work, the demolition of the wall, the condition of the building, and the roles of the property owner, labour contractor and PG operators. Police are also attempting to trace Shubham Tyagi and analyse Sudhanshu's call records to establish the sequence of events immediately before and after the collapse. Further action is expected once investigators establish how the renovation work may have affected the building's structural stability.

Also Read:

Delhi govt steps up safety drive after Satya Niketan tragedy, rescues students from Chirag Delhi PG