Rail traffic affected at New Delhi Railway Station from Sept 11-13, 5 trains cancelled; helpline number issued

Train services at New Delhi Railway Station will be affected from September 11 to 13 due to the BRICS India Summit being held in the national capital on these days. According to the Railways, the movement of trains at the station will be impacted during the three days, with five trains originating from New Delhi Railway Station cancelled.

Passengers have also been advised to check for any changes to their train schedules before arriving at the station.

1. 64015 Palwal-Shakurbasti EMU 2. 64429 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU 3. 64433 Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU 4. 64492 New Delhi-Palwal EMU 5. 64491 New Delhi-Shamli EMU

Railway issues helpline numbers

Passengers have been advised to check the status and timings of their trains before travelling. The Railways has urged commuters to contact helpline number 139 or check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for the latest information.

Restrictions in Delhi for BRICS Summit

Extensive traffic diversions, stoppages and restrictions have been put in place in the national capital during the summit, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam. However, the city will not be fully shut for people, the traffic police have clarified.

Commuters should expect temporary traffic stoppages, diversions and restrictions along routes used by VVIP convoys. The clarification came as the traffic police issued a detailed advisory ahead of the September 12-13 summit. Restrictions linked to the movement of foreign delegations and dignitaries are expected to remain in place from September 10 to around September 14.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be imposed in notified “controlled areas” and along routes designated for VIP movement. However, normal traffic will continue wherever security arrangements allow.

Residents living in controlled areas will be permitted to move subject to security requirements and have been advised to carry valid identification and address proof and follow instructions from police personnel deployed in the area.

The traffic police said there would be no fixed duration for stoppages during VIP movements. Traffic could be halted or diverted temporarily depending on security requirements and the prevailing situation, with vehicles released in phases once the movement is completed.

The city experienced a preview of the disruptions on Wednesday evening when a rehearsal of a VVIP motorcade led to prolonged traffic delays at several locations. Commuters took to social media to complain that journeys normally completed within minutes were taking hours.

During the rehearsal, traffic was regulated at 22 diversion points between 7 pm and 10 pm. More than 35 roads are expected to be affected during the summit period.

Key roads likely to face restrictions include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The impact is expected to be particularly significant for commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, as well as those travelling from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi.

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