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Delhi LG approves 18-member high-powered panel on student accommodation and safety

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The committee has been tasked with providing strategic policy direction, streamlining departmental coordination, and submitting its final recommendations within a strict 60-day deadline.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Image Source : PTI/File

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the constitution of an 18-member high-powered committee to ensure the safety, security, and adequacy of student accommodation across the National Capital following the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed several lives. Minister (Education), GNCTD Ashish Sood, heads the committee. The committee has been tasked with providing strategic policy direction, streamlining departmental coordination, and submitting its final recommendations within a strict 60-day deadline.

The committee gives effect to the directions issued by the LG at his previous meeting on the subject, held on September 7 along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, where he had directed the minister to lead a committee with concerned senior officials to review institutional PG guidelines, explore alternative student accommodation through universities, MCD, and DDA, and assess the feasibility of using unutilised/vacant DDA, MCD, and other government buildings for student accommodation.

Based on the information shared, the committee will examine the existing gap between student demand and available hostel accommodation in Delhi. It will also explore creating and expanding student accommodation through universities, MCD, DDA, and other government agencies. 

The committee shall have the following terms of reference:

  • To examine the feasibility of utilising vacant/under-utilised DDA housing and other suitable government properties for student accommodation, subject to applicable rules.
  • To identify suitable government land/buildings that may be utilised for the development of additional hostels/student residences.
  • To encourage universities and institutions to develop safe, affordable, and adequately regulated hostel facilities for their students.
  • To suggest measures to develop a centralised database of student accommodation facilities in Delhi, including institutional hostels and, where legally and administratively feasible, registered PG accommodations.
  • To suggest establishing a mechanism through which students can report unsafe accommodation, overcrowding, fire hazards, or other serious safety concerns with time-bound action. To this effect, suggest the development of a centralised digital monitoring/dashboard.
  • To prescribe standard emergency evacuation and disaster-response protocols for student accommodation.
  • To devise a mechanism to ensure periodic fire/disaster mock drills and safety awareness programmes for students, hostel wardens, university officials, and PG operators.

The 18-member committee that aims to fulfil the task at hand of seamless inter-agency/departmental coordination comprises:

1.

Minister (Education), GNCTD

Chairperson

2.

Chief Secretary, GNCTD

Member

3.

Commissioner of Police, GNCTD

Member

4.

Chairperson, NDMC

Member

5.

Commissioner, MCD

Member

6.

Vice-Chairperson, DDA

Member

7.

Principal Secretary/Secretary Home

Member

8.

Principal Secretary/Secretary Revenue

Member

9.

Principal Secretary/Secretary, Health & Family Welfare

Member

10.

Principal Secretary/Secretary Urban Development

Member

11.

Principal Secretary/Secretary, Law

Member

12.

Principal Secretary/Secretary, PWD

Member

13.

Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service

Member

14.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi

Member

15.

Vice-Chancellor, GGSIP University

Member

16.

Vice-Chancellor, Ambedkar University Delhi

Member

17.

Vice-Chancellor, NSUT

Member

18.

Principal Secretary/Secretary Education

Member Secretary

ALSO READ:

Satya Niketan PG collapse probe reveals operator's role, wall demolition and renovation details

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