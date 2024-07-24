What is the bidirectional link between diabetes and heart health? Know preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the bidirectional link between diabetes and heart health.

A healthy heart is important for overall well-being. Heart diseases or cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are responsible for the highest number of deaths worldwide. The case is similar in India with Indians having an earlier age of onset with an associated death rate greater than the global average. Some of the key risk factors for this CVD burden include lifestyle and environmental ones such as poor diet, lack of adequate exercise, and the presence of conditions such as hypertension, lipid abnormalities, and obesity. Moreover, there is a close link between heart disease and diabetes. The death of one out of every two patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D) can be attributed to CVDs. An estimated 101 million Indians were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021. Hence, patients with diabetes need to understand the link between their condition and heart disease to take proactive steps.

The relation between diabetes and heart disease

Diabetes is mainly of two types: Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and T2D. T2D makes up nearly 90% of diabetes cases worldwide. It occurs when the body produces little to no insulin or becomes resistant to insulin action. Since the body needs insulin to convert blood sugar into energy, T2D results in elevated blood sugar levels. In the past, older adults were usually diagnosed with T2D, but now even children and adolescents are being diagnosed with the disease.

According to Dr Praveen Chandra, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology, Medanta Medicity, Gurugram, the relationship between diabetes and heart disease is bidirectional. Over time, the elevated blood sugar levels in T2D damage the blood vessels in the heart leading to increased risk of CVDs. CVDs consist of several conditions including heart failure and coronary artery disease (narrowing of the arteries supplying blood to the heart).

Moreover, patients with T2D may also have other risk factors such as hypertension and abnormal fat levels. Hence, modification of these risk factors in addition to controlling blood glucose levels is essential.

Protective measures

There are several ways in which patients with T2D can manage their condition and prevent it from affecting their heart health:

Stay informed: Empower patients with the required information about how T2D can affect their hearts.

Monitor blood glucose levels: This can help prevent or delay complications such as heart disease.

Test for HbA1C: A periodic HbA1C test shows the average blood glucose levels over three months. For most patients, the ideal level is below 7%.

Keep blood pressure under control: Check blood pressure routinely to ensure it is within safe limits. For most patients, it should ideally be less than 140/90 mmHg.

Check cholesterol levels: Maintain cholesterol and other lipid levels through constant monitoring.

Conduct further tests if needed: Doctors may recommend tests such as treadmill tests or electrocardiograms that can facilitate timely intervention and for tailoring treatment plans.

Modify lifestyle: Other than pharmacological interventions, patients need to make lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight through exercise, and getting adequate sleep.

By following their doctor’s advice diligently and making appropriate lifestyle modifications, patients with T2D can manage their condition effectively and reduce the risk of CVDs, thereby reducing the country’s disease burden.

ALSO READ: Boys are at greater risk of developing Type 1 diabetes than girls: Study