Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Opposition alleges, states ignored in Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman denies
- CM Nitish Kumar remarks against lady MLA sparks uproar in Bihar Assembly
- SC orders status quo at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, proposes independent panel to speak to protesters, Rahul Gandhi meets farmer leaders
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.